‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Kelly Reilly Speaks out After Beth Dutton’s Fate Is Revealed

This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone season four, episode one. Yellowstone returned for its fourth season on Sunday night, and the fate of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was finally revealed after fans were left with a major cliffhanger for over a year. Beth did survive the bombing from the third season finale, and Reilly teased her fans on Instagram after the episode aired.

Reilly shared a shot of Beth on a camera monitor, banged up by still alive and kicking. “Didn’t doubt it did you?” Reilly wrote, jokingly adding a cockroach emoji for effect.

In the premiere episode and viewers return to the scene of Schwartz and Meyer, there is total destruction. Instead of seeing Beth’s dead body, viewers quickly learned that Beth is alive and well. After emerging from the ruins bloodied with tattered clothes, she sat by the road and smoked a cigarette she got from a bystander. (We can’t think of a more “Beth” way to react after such an ordeal.) We also saw that her back is severely injured as a result of the explosion, but regardless, we’re glad she survived.

While many assumed Beth would survive, it wasn’t a done deal. She was in the most extreme attack of the Season 3 finale, and she was nowhere to be seen in the Season 4 footage released thus far. Reilly herself kept things vague ahead of the premiere. The only thing we knew for certain was that Beth’s fiance, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was going to take down whoever was responsible.

The question now remains: Who attacked the Duttons? Was it Market Equities? Was it Jamie Dutton? Was it Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton)? Was it an ambitious new faction from Broken Rock? Could it be someone else entirely? We’ll be glued to Yellowstone Season 4 until we find out.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883, will release on Paramount+.