‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals ‘Challenging’ Decision for Beth Dutton After Explosive Premiere

Yellowstone season 4 began with a bang, and luckily Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) made it out alive. However, while her fiancé Rip (Cole Hauser) is trying to find out who tried to have her killed, Beth has also taken on the guardianship of Carter (Finn Little). Beth hasn’t been particularly maternal in the past, and Reilly spoke to TV Line about this new challenge in her life. “I don’t think that she knows she doesn’t have the skill set for it,” Reilly said. “She doesn’t even know any children other than [her nephew] Tate.”

“She knows how to destroy, but does she know how to nurture, how to take care of something?” Reilly wondered. “Suddenly, we’re seeing her nurture and cook and sort of try out this aspect of herself that I think is really beautiful.”

“There’s something about Carter that pushes her buttons in a way that nothing ever has,” Reilly continued. “I don’t know that she feels she’s actually capable of [parenting him] or if she thinks she’d be any good at it. She’s not a Disney character.”

According to Reilly, taking care of Carter “is probably one of the most challenging things that Beth is going to encounter in her life. If he becomes to her the son that she and Rip can’t have, “I have no doubt that she would protect that the way that she protects her father. And there’s a part of me that hopes for her that she gets her own family to look after.”

No matter where Beth’s journey takes her, Yellowstone fans are definitely showing up for the ride. The Season 4 premiere more than doubled the live audience for the Season 3 premiere last year with 8 million total live viewers, reports Deadline. Season 3 started off with 4.2 million viewers. Sunday night’s premiere was the most-watched cable series telecast since a 2018 episode of The Walking Dead, according to Nielsen data the Paramount Network released Monday. It even did better than the Game of Thrones Season 4 premiere, which had 6.6 million live viewers.

Even the demographic numbers were surprising. The show drew a 3.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up 82% from the Season 3 premiere. It had 2 million viewers in the 18-49 age range, and 2.9 million in the 25-54 demographic. That’s the biggest Live+SameDay viewerships in both demographics for a cable show in 2021, Paramount Network said.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past seasons’ episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will release on Paramount+.