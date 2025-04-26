Teen ‘The Voice’ Spinoff Singer Dies of Hemorrhagic Stroke: RIP to Karen Silva

Karen Silva, a young singer who appeared on The Voice Kids, has died. She was 17.

Representatives shared a death announcement via the teen vocalist’s Instagram on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the young singer Karen Silva, aged 17, occurred after days of hospitalization at São João Batista Hospital, in Volta Redonda, as a result of a hemorrhagic stroke,” the statement reads, per a Meta translation. “Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020. Since then, he has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step.

“More than an up-and-coming artist, Karen was a symbol of empowerment, especially for Black girls who found in her inspiration and strength to dream. Her music, her message and her joy leave a deep mark on all who met her and followed her journey.

“In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us.”

Her reps had previously told fans Silva was dealing with a “health problem” on Sunday. No further details around the former reality TV personality’s death are available.

Silva appeared on Brazil’s version of The Voice Kids, a youth-focused version of the international singing competition series. Appearing in Season 5, she was a member of Carlinhos Brown’s team, lasting through the Semifinals before being eliminated.