Damon Wayans Breaks Silence After CBS Cancels ‘Poppa’s House’

Damon Wayans is speaking out about Poppa’s House’s cancellation.

CBS recently canceled the sitcom, also starring Damon Wayans, Jr., after just one season.

“Creating poppas house was such a beautiful journey,” Wayans shared to Instagram. “My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa’s House such a meaningful experience. To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul, and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together. To the writers, producers, directors, and the entire crew you were the heartbeat of this show. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing up every day with love and commitment. You made the set feel like home.”

“A very special thank you to my son, Damon Jr. working beside you has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Wayans continued. “And to my incredible family, siblings, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who showed up as writers, guest stars, and creative forces you made this journey even more meaningful. It’s such a blessing to have so much love on one set and to be able to create and laugh with family and friends. Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart.”

Poppa’s House was initially supposed to premiere during the 2023-24 season, but was pushed back to 2024-25 season because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Along with Wayans and Wayans Jr., Poppa’s House also starred Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson, with Bryan Safi, Geoffrey Owens, Caleb Johnson, River Blossom, Wendy Rauel Robinson, and Coby Bell recurring. The series is the only new show on CBS this season that did not get renewed. NCIS: Origins, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Matlock all received Season 2 pickups. However, Poppa’s House was in a bit of a pickle, up against two comedy pilots for the final comedy slot, which eventually went to new series DMV. It’s disappointing that the show was canceled, but it sounds like Wayans is looking forward to whatever’s next.