'Yellowstone' Season 4: All the Details We Know

Yellowstone Season 3 came to an end in explosive fashion, stunning viewers and creating questions about the upcoming season. These fans wanted to know if important members of the family lived or died. They also had many questions about whether Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) would be able to walk down the aisle on her wedding day while John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fulfilled his fatherly duties. Fans do not know if these beloved characters will ultimately return, but they are continuing to reflect on the wildest moments while rewatching previous seasons, which are available on the Peacock streaming service. The anticipation for Season 4 is building as the weather gets warmer. The expectation is that the new episodes will arrive in June, but neither the show's social media accounts nor Paramount Network has confirmed this news just yet. However, there have been several other hints about where the episodes may go and how certain characters might change. Here is the available information about the upcoming slate of episodes.

Early on in Yellowstone, a new face arrived in the form of Walker (Ryan Bingham). The ex-con with considerable musical talent accepted a job but immediately butted heads with Rip (Cole Hauser). These altercations nearly led to Walker's death, but he escaped the ranch only to return late in Season 3. He accepted his last chance to do Rip's bidding and literally cut the brand off of Wade Morrow's chest with a massive knife. This gruesome moment stunned fans and potentially hinted at Season 4 team-ups. "That [Wade's death] kind of brings Walker full circle which I think is great for his character and also his future on the show," Hauser explained on a behind-the-scenes video. "Who knows? Maybe in the end there is a mutual respect between the two of them."

Several members of the Bunkhouse made major changes during Season 3. Ranch hands from Colby (Denim Richards) and Ryan (Ian Bohen) became more involved in the "shady dealings" and took the brand. Similarly, Teeter (Jen Landon) joined in by sparking a fight with a biker gang and surviving an attack by Wade Morrow. Of course, one of the biggest changes was the "budding romance" between Teeter and Colby. She started by constantly flirting with her fellow ranch hand, but he pushed back. However, their relationship blossomed, to the point that they shared a tender kiss. Although Richards did later clarify that the kiss may not have been fully "sexual."

Heading into Season 4, there are hopes among fans that Jefferson White will return as Jimmy after falling off a bucking horse. There is no official confirmation of Jimmy's return, especially after he failed to open his eyes, but the show's account has continued to post images of him at the ranch. There is little doubt among the fans that Jimmy will return. He is a fan-favorite character and has continued to play a prominent role throughout all three seasons. He will inevitably return, but he may not be in the best of health early on.

With the explosive end to Season 3, there are questions about whether Beth will return for more episodes. Many viewers believe that she died while others expect Beth to show back up and exact revenge on the attackers. Reilly will not spoil any storylines, but she did tease big events in Season 4. "I'm not allowed to really say too much about whether or not I'm part of season four. In fact, I'm not allowed to say anything," Reilly said in a recent interview. "But what I can say is that season four has been shot, and that it's wonderful what happens. I will say that. It's really mind-blowing and big and extravagant."

Who is the big villain that set up the attacks? The end of Season 3 left little doubt among viewers that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) was behind the attacks. His conversation with Rip where he said that they shouldn't talk anymore created suspicions, as did previous talks with his real father. The Yellowstone Instagram account is continuing to push out teases, which include foreboding photos and cheeky captions.

The most pressing question for many fans is whether Beth and Rip will exchange vows and become husband and wife. The two got engaged during a touching Season 3 episode, setting up a potential wedding for the ages. However, the bomb exploding near Beth created new questions. Some fans expressed concern, saying that the fan-favorite daughter may not even live. Although the Bunkhouse Boys did touch on this topic during an episode of their hit YouTube show and tried to envision both the party and the wedding ceremony. Specifically, how would Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) set up decorations? "I think that [the bachelor party] would be him just pinning up one ribbon, standing on a stool with the spikes in his mouth," Bohen said. "He would be just so proud of himself." Richards chimed in and said that it would be the same bunkhouse with "one little weird ribbon" before determining that Lloyd would actually use the reins from a horse.