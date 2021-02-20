'Yellowstone' Season 4: Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly 'Not Allowed' to Say If She's Involved

✖

When Yellowstone's third season came to an end with an explosive cliffhanger, fans immediately began asking about key characters. Specifically, they wanted to know if Kelly Reilly will return as Beth Dutton, but the actress is not revealing anything. She only said that she is "not allowed" to provide this information.

Reilly made the comments during an interview with Screen Rant. She was promoting an upcoming supernatural film, Eight For Silver, which is a virtual Sundance entry. During this discussion, Reilly faced questions about whether Beth would appear after the explosive Season 3 cliffhanger. She did not provide this information but did tease something "extravagant" during the upcoming slate of episodes.

"Yeah, the end of season three is a big cliffhanger," Reilly said. "I'm not allowed to really say too much about whether or not I'm part of season four. In fact, I'm not allowed to say anything. But what I can say is that season four has been shot, and that it's wonderful what happens.

"I will say that. It's really mind-blowing and big and extravagant, and Taylor Sheridan came back," she continued. "He writes every script, and he directed a bunch of them again, so I know it's bigger than ever. I think the seasons are just getting better, personally. And our audience is getting bigger as well. It's become a real thing."

When the credits rolled on the Season 3 finale, four main characters were either alive or dead. A bomb destroyed Beth's former office at Schwartz & Meyer while gunmen had stormed into Kayce Dutton's office. John Dutton had stopped on the side of the highway to help a stranded motorist and her son change a flat tire, but gunmen in a van pulled up and shot him several times with an automatic rifle. Finally, ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom attempted to ride a bucking horse once again, but the animal launched him into the air. He landed on the ground and did not open his eyes.

Of these characters, Beth was potentially the most likely to die. Having a bomb explode roughly six feet away from your face is not a recipe for survival. Though having her removed from the cast would likely spark outrage among fans, especially after she and Rip Wheeler got engaged.

Ultimately, only Sheridan and the Yellowstone crew can provide concrete answers about Reilly's character and her fate after a wild end to the episode. This won't happen until roughly June 2021. However, fans can rest assured that the cast and crew are done shooting.