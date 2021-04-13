'Yellowstone': 7 of the Craziest Moments

Yellowstone is between seasons and many fans are spending their time revisiting past episodes and intense storylines. The first three seasons, which are available on the Peacock streaming service, have provided no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, violent deaths, and stunning interactions between key characters. Other shows, such as Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy, have brought the drama and entertained fans, but many viewers believe that Yellowstone is on another level. The reason for these claims is that the Kevin Costner-led drama series has not shied away from wild moments. Characters have been hung from trees, trampled by horses in a river, and seemingly killed in massive explosions. Others have died in intense shootouts. There is an abundance of crazy moments in the first three seasons, but here are some of the most memorable.

Walker Takes Back the Brand One of the wildest moments occurred at the end of Season 3. Ranch hand/musical master Walker (Ryan Bingham) returned against his will and faced a choice. Rip (Cole Hauser) said that he could either help him take back the brand from Wade Morrow or suffer a violent fate. Walker opted to join Rip, so he pulled out a massive knife and literally cut the brand off of Morrow's chest. Speaking with PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview, Bingham talked about filming that specific scene. "It was pretty wild. Those guys are such good actors," Bingham said. "I had to walk up to him with the knife and that prosthetic was peeling. And I don't know if it Velcroed in there or what was attached to it, but it wasn't the easiest thing to get off. So I really had to cut on it, and really jerk it off of there, and the way he was screaming, it was pretty intense."

Rescuing Tate Dutton Season 2 of Yellowstone featured two new villains in the Beck brothers — Malcolm (Neal McDonough) and Teal (Terry Serpico). These two businessmen serve as a thorn in the side of the Dutton family, but they take their despicable deeds to another level by kidnapping young Tate Dutton and stashing him with a group of white supremacists. The Dutton family responds by going on a violent rampage. Kayce kills Teal while the villain sits on the toilet, and then the entire family partners with people from the Broken Rock Reservation in order to go after Malcolm and the white supremacists. The result is a scene full of violent deaths, but John caps it off by shooting Malcolm and leaving him in the middle of a field to bleed out.

The Biker Brawl Early in Season 3, there was a violent altercation involving a group of bikers. A club was on a trip, but they stopped for some drinks on private property. Ryan (Ian Bohen), Colby (Denim Richards), and Teeter (Jen Landon) tried to tell them to leave, but they only sparked a massive brawl. The battle got out of hand, but Rip and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) came to the rescue. They ran over several motorcycles with a truck and then Rip singlehandedly beat the entire biker gang with a brand. "That's kind of Teeter, right. It's kind of just like one side of the pendulum," Richards said to PopCulture.com about the scene and how Teeter flips between violence and flirting. "And then we go to the other side and before you know it you're like, I was just still adjusting to whatever you had just said and now, all of a sudden you're like, here we are in this fight."

Blowing Up Jimmy's Past Jimmy (Jefferson White) became a fan-favorite quickly after he first appeared on Yellowstone, and his role only grew in Season 2. There was a storyline where two men from his past — Ray and Blake — showed up and said that he owed them money. These dirtbags assaulted Jimmy's grandfather, ultimately killing him and signing their own death warrants. Once Jimmy told Rip what had happened, the ranch hand said that he would help him take care of a problem in a way that would not create future issues. They grabbed Ryan, Kayce, and Lloyd and headed to the trailer where Ray and Blake lived. They blew up the trailer, making it appear that the two men had simply made a mistake while trying to manufacture meth, and essentially erased part of Jimmy's past.

Raging Bull The first episode of Season 2 started in wild fashion. The ranch hands were bored after a day of work and decided to try to play cowboy poker, which is where a bull runs around an arena while the players try to remain in their seats. Rip shut the game down and sent the group to the bar, where Jimmy inevitably started a fight. The Bunkhouse Boys lost, as expected, but Rip took care of business by unleashing the bull in the bar and creating one of the season's most memorable moments.

The First Moment When Costner and writer Taylor Sheridan announced Yellowstone, there were several questions about the series and its tone. The pilot provided the answer in the very first scene. John stood among the wreckage of a vehicle collision. The other driver was dead, and there was a horse trapped with a horrific leg injury. John comforted the animal before shooting it in the head to end its misery.