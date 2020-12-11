'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner 'Can't Say' If He Will Return for Another Season

✖

Production on Yellowstone Season 4 is currently underway in Montana, but will series star Kevin Costner return? Costner's onscreen counterpart, John Dutton, had been left hanging in limbo after the Season 3 finale saw the assassination attempts of several key characters, and speaking with Good Day New York, the actor recently teased he "can't say" if he will return for another season.

Speaking with anchor Rosanna Scotto about his new movie Let Him Go, conversation quickly turned to the hit Paramount Network series and its future. Costner, according to ET Canada, said he "can't say" anything about the show or his character's future, including whether or not he will return. He did, however, note "there's an ending that you're gonna see, hopefully it's a powerful one for you." Costner added that he tries "to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them" and advised Yellowstone viewers to "just try to enjoy it right up to the end if you can."

Costner joined the series at its start, with Yellowstone premiering in June of 2018. He stars as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. The recently-concluded Season 3 had left John's fate hanging the balance after he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant after pulling over to help a mom and her son replace a tire. Several other characters – including Beth Dutton Kayce Dutton –faced a similar fate. That moment left many viewers flocking to social media questioning if he would survive, with series star Wes Bently noting the season ending meant "the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board."

Fans will ultimately have to wait to see if Costner's on screen counterpart survives the tragically brutal Season 3 cliffhanger, and if he does, just how much longer he sticks around. Season 3 of Yellowstone aired over the summer, and Season 4 is well on its way, with production already under way. Several series stars have shared sneak peeks on Instagram of what fans can expect, some of those peeks prompting plenty of speculation regarding character deaths and returns.

Yellowstone Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date. Fans can catch up and all episodes of the Paramount Network series by streaming the first three seasons on Peacock. Stay tuned to Popculture.com for the latest updates.