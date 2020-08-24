'Yellowstone' Actor Denim Richards Shares Season 4 Update After Feeling 'Bad' Fans Have to Wait (Exclusive)

✖

The Season 3 finale of Yellowstone aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, bringing an end to some intense storylines. Heading into the weekend, fans of the popular show expressed concern about the episode and dangers that awaited certain characters. Actor Denim Richards — the man behind ranch hand Colby — simply feels bad the fans have to wait nearly an entire year for another new season.

Speaking exclusively with PopCulture.com ahead of the season finale for our series, PopCulture @ Home, Richards provided insight into the final episode sans spoilers, but he teased a very "intense" episode. Yellowstone routinely ends each season with a cliffhanger, but Richards promised Sunday's finale would be unlike any other, admitting it was "very, very difficult and tough."

"I don't know if anyone's going to be able to guess. I mean, it's such an intense thing," Richards told PopCulture, stressing the intensity of the finale. "I'm gonna be as interested as anybody else to just see what the fans, what they think and how they react — and just how devastated so many of them will be at the end of this episode. I laugh not because I think it's funny, but because it's uncomfortable because I know, we have some of the best fans that you can have for entertainment and to see how invested they are from week to week. And then to leave them hanging for so long is really, really hard."

While Richards did set the stage for a year of anxiety, he also provided a glimmer of hope. He revealed some of the cast and crew are hard at work preparing the fourth season. They are working with SAG and the CDC to ensure everyone is following proper procedures while trying to remain healthy. Richards revealed they are "in an extreme bubble," and everyone is wearing masks.

"Just know that some of us are here shooting season four and we're gonna do what we gotta do to try to get this thing back on track," Richards said. "We are back and we are getting ready to start production, which is really a beautiful thing. So that we can hopefully have something that comes on time coming in next year, but they'll definitely be some changes, a lot of shakeups, but with this show, you just never know anything. So, I look forward to seeing what y'all think about it."

With the finale complete, there is still considerable time until Richards and his co-stars finish working on Season 4. However, he is very excited about the future and the direction of the show. He will continue striving to provide a phenomenal product for viewers at home and fans of Yellowstone. He will also do so while continuing to feel bad for those that have to wait to find out what happens next.

"It's a different season, but we promise that we're gonna deliver a great product to everybody," Richards said. "We wouldn't be coming back unless we felt that we were able to do what we needed to do health-wise without compromising the product of the show. Taylor [Sheridan] and Viacom and Paramount, they've done a tremendous job of making sure that that's something that gets to be a reality for us."

Yellowstone is available to stream on the Paramount Network here. For more with Richards, the latest on the series and all your favorite TV shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the very latest!