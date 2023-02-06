'Yellowstone' Reportedly Ending at Paramount

Yellowstone is reportedly coming to an on Paramount Network. According to Deadline, Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Network and Paramount Global are plotting the end of the main Yellowstone series.

This doesn't mean Yellowstone is going away entirely. The reported plan is to extend the franchise in a new series starring Matthew McConaughey, continuing the Dutton family story. The Dallas Buyers Club star is reportedly in talks to star in the new series, while several of the major names from Yellowstone would make the jump.

‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series To End As Taylor Sheridan Plots Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey https://t.co/4r81VpkowJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 6, 2023

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner," a Paramount spokesperson told Deadline.

According to the outlet, the original Yellowstone series is reportedly running into issues with star Kevin Costner and a "disagreement" over the shooting schedule. Sources tell Deadline that Costner had originally limited his time on set to 65 days, but allegedly wanted to pull back to 50 days for the first half of season 5.

With the second half the season coming, Costner reportedly only wanted to spend a week on Yellowstone shooting. The outlet adds that Costner is currently directing and starring in Horizon, his upcoming western epic that will drop from Warner Bros. and New Line.

Deadline adds that Costner's most recent proposal was reportedly declined by Paramount Network, with the network opting to move to the other show and end the original. If the follow-up series does come to fruition, Deadline says that Sheridan will write the series and McConaughey would star. This hinders on negotiations with the Interstellar actor and any other developments with Costner.

The new series would still live on Paramount Network for its linear premiere, moving to Paramount+ exclusively after the premiere. There is no real indication if the new series would continue on the Dutton/ Yellowstone ranch, but the potential plan is that Yellowstone would end upon its return for the current season.

This reported news could be sad news for fans of Yellowstone, but they're also not short on choices to fill that void. 1883 and 1923 are both popular streaming spinoffs for Paramount. There are also plans for other spinoffs set in the 1940s and 1960s, a Bass Reeves focused spinoff of 1883, and the potential 6666 series that would also expand the contemporary Yellowstone storyline.

This news doesn't even address any of the other series within Sheridan's orbit on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown just premiered its second season, while Tulsa King wrapped up its first. And on the horizon is Lioness, starring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman.