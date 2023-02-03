The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 launched on Paramount+ on Dec. 18, with new episodes released each Sunday. The series stars Mirren and Ford as the Dutton family leaders during the 1920s, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west. In addition to Ford and Mirren, the show also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Michell Randolph. Isabel May, who played Elsa Dutton in 1883, returns as the narrator.

1923's series premiere attracted 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews, making it the most watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. The series' linear sampling preview on Paramount Network made it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022.

"The Yellowstone universe continues to break records, with our latest chapter, 1923 scoring as the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and debuting as the #1 new cable premiere of the year on linear," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said at the time. "Taylor Sheridan continues to tap a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers from across the country and around the world, with this newest installment showing no signs of slowing down – proving yet again the power of our franchise strategy to fuel the future of Paramount+."

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan, avid C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers.

1923 is just one of several titles in the Yellowstone library. Along with the flagship series, 1883 acts as another prequel. Following the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains, it stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert. Meanwhile, 6666 is set at the same time as Yellowstone and focuses on the Four Sixes Ranch or the 6666 Ranch.