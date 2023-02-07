Matthew McConaughey's 'Yellowstone' Show Won't Stream on Peacock, Report Claims

New details have been revealed about the proposed Yellowstone spinoff led by Matthew McConaughey. According to Deadline, Yellowstone could be coming to an end with the current Season 5, which is set to return in the summer. The hit Paramount Network series' streaming home is Peacock, but the new report indicates that the McConaughey series would stream on Paramount+, likely after first airing on Paramount Network.

If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, the potential new series would be a continuation of the story, though no details of how — or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved — have been shared. The new report seems to imply that Costner is not interested in spending as much time on Yellowstone as he is currently working on Horizon, a multi-part western epic which he will direct and star in. Costner also co-wrote with film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth). The project is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

The show is currently on a winter break, but fans might be surprised to hear the series update that Kelly Reilly shared. While speaking to IndieWire, the Beth Dutton actress opened up about the second half of Season 5, telling the outlet that she has no idea what is going to happen in the new episodes. "I haven't read a word yet," she admitted, revealing she hasn't read any scripts from the rest of the season.

"They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans," Reilly then explained. "I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins." She also shared, "I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."