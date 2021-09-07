‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Major Death Amid Fan Speculation

The Yellowstone Season 4 trailer dropped recently and some fans are speculating that it hints at a major death. During the trailer, there is a moment where Roarke Morris, played by Josh Holloway (Lost), is seen stumbling as he runs from something. Later, a quick scene shows an unknown character being hung, and Outsider reports that fans think this might be Roarke.

“I personally believe the guy that was hung is Roarke,” the site quoted a Reddit user as commenting. “When he’s fleeing afraid in a blue checkered shirt and waders in the other photos. When you zoom up on the torso in the first photo, it appears that they are wearing the same clothes.” Another user added, “The man hanging in photo 1 does have on a checkered shirt, and it looks to be the same color as Roarke’s.” The second fan then offered, “This season is going to be crazy.”

https://twitter.com/Yellowstone/status/1433474813448757261?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Yellowstone Season 4 is set to debut on Paramount Network later this year, and it will feature a number of new cast members, including a young Netflix actor. Deadline reports that Finn Little has joined Yellowstone, and will be playing Carter, a boy whom the Duttons begin looking after. Carter is said to remind everyone of a young Rip Dutton, played by Cole Hauser. Little has been an up-and-coming star for some time now and previously appeared in Netflix’s Tidelands.

Notably, Little has a deeper connection to the show than other stars, as this is not his first project for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Earlier this year, Little starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film that Sheridan directed and co-wrote. Additional newcomers for this season of Yellowstone include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), who will play a Portland-based activist who protests the “state-funded police force” protecting “industrialized farming and the killing of animals.”

Yellowstone in a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Following the show’s Season 2 finale, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season.

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” he said. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.” Grimes added, “It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3.”