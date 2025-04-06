Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Joins ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Tommy Flanagan is trading in his bike for a dragon.

The Sons of Anarchy actor has joined Season 3 of HBO’s hit medieval fantasy drama House of the Dragon.

For those uninitiated, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones and takes place 300 years before the events of that series. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire and Blood.

Flanagan is best known for his role as Filip “Chibs” Telford in Sons of Anarchy, and has also appeared in films like Gladiator, Braveheart and Guardians of the Galaxy.

In House of the Dragon, Flanagan will portray Roderick “Roddy” Dustin, a weary warlord from the north who leads a band of soldiers known as the Winter Wolves. His character will be an ally to series protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen, and one of her generals in the upcoming war.

Season 3 of the series went into production last week, HBO confirmed, with an Instagram Reel featuring series star Emma D’Arcy bearing the caption “The fight for the Throne is far from over.”

HBO has already made it known that House of the Dragon will end with season four, as the story will soon reach the end of Fire and Blood. There is currently no word on a release date for the next season of the series. However, another Targaryen-led spinoff based on the Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will release this summer.