'Yellowstone' Season 4 Reportedly Opens With Nearly 15 Minutes of the 'Craziest' TV Action

Yellowstone fans have been desperately waiting for the fourth season and some rumors online lead some to believe that the premiere could be monumentally epic. A Reddit user who goes by the name Kahnspiracy wrote a post claiming that he was an editor on Yellowstone and that the premiere episode opened with a massive action sequence. "The first episode begins with probably the craziest 13.5 minutes of TV I've ever edited," he wrote. "Easily my favorite season so far. I hope you enjoy it." Now, being that this is from Reddit, definitely take this rumor with a large grain of salt. However, Yellowstone fans are used to tense television at this point, so this sort of scene isn't out of the question by any means.

After leaving several characters hanging in limbo, Yellowstone Season 4 is promising that "everybody pays." The first full trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount Network series was released on Thursday, just two months ahead of its scheduled premiere in November, and Season 4 is certainly raising the stakes.

Although the minute-long trailer kicks off with the assassination attempts that left three characters' lives hanging in the balance in the Season 3 finale, it doesn't hint at the fates of John Dutton, Beth Dutton, and Kayce Dutton, meaning fans will ultimately have to wait for the two-hour Season 4 premiere in November to see if their favorites survive. The trailer does, however, offer a menacing view of Patton Oswalt's Garrett Randall, who is the biological father of Jamie. Oswalt was upped to a series regular in July, and his character's presence on the series doesn't sound like good news for any of the characters. In a voiceover, Garrett can be heard saying, "Fair, moral: Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they'd stolen." Jamie then asks, "What about right or wrong?" Garrett replies, "there's no such thing."

The trailer also gave fans their first look at Jacki Weaver, who will be joining the cast in Season 4 as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, which is trying to crush the control John Dutton has on his Montana ranch. She will be joined by fellow Season 4 newcomer Piper Perabo, who previously starred on Coveted Affairs and will taking on the role of Summer Higgins, a protester who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Nashville's Kathryn Kelly will star as Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch man.

In addition to the Season 4 newcomers, there will be plenty of returning faces. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner in the lead role alongside Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Jefferson White, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham, among others. The series is co-produced by 101 Studios, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, and executive produced by Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Yellowstone Season 4 kicks off with a two-episode season premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Paramount Network. Sheridan's new series Mayor of Kingstown will then premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14 on Paramount+, with the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, slated to debut on Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.