'Yellowstone' Season 4 Teaser Places One Major Character at Death's Door

✖

After Yellowstone Season 3 ended on a massive cliffhanger with several characters' fates in limbo, the first-look at Season 4 may only serve to spark even more worry among fans. On Thursday, Paramount Network released the first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 4, revealing one character who is just inches away from death. Warning: this post contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 3.

Coming nearly a year after the Season 3 finale, the minute-long trailer finds Dutton family patriarch John Dutton bleeding out on the road. Fans will recall that the dramatic Season 3 finale saw multiple assassination attempts on key characters' lives, including John, who was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant after pulling over to help a mom and her son replace a tire. Although the trailer paints a potentially grim picture for John's fate, it did offer some hope. At the end of the teaser, ranch hand Rip Wheeler finds him and can be heard telling him, "Don't you die on me now. Not like this." It is possible Rip will get his soon-to-be father-in-law the medical attention he needs before John can succumb to his injuries.

Along with John, the fates of Beth and Kayce Dutton were also left up in the air, as they, too, were caught up in assassination attempts. It was John's Season 3 ending that sparked the most concern, though, after actor Kevin Costner stoked fear he wouldn’t return for Season 4. Speaking with Good Day New York in December, he said that he "can't say" if he will return for another season. It was also confirmed that Costner has several other projects already lined up, including the ABC series National Parks Investigation.

Fans will ultimately have to wait to find out John's fate until Yellowstone returns with a new batch of episodes this fall. Along with finally revealing the fates of those character's whose lives were left hanging in the balance, Season 4 will bring with it a few new faces. Oscar-nominee Jack Weaver is set to star as Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, who attempts to wrestle away John Dutton's) control of his Montana ranch. Piper Perabo joins the cast as a protester trying to stop the state-funded police force protecting industrialized farming, with Kathryn Kelly set to portray a veterinarian tech who starts a relationship with a Dutton cowboy.

Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date, though sources told Deadline the network is targeting November. Past seasons of Yellowstone have aired between June and August, meaning Season 4 will be the first to air during the fall. Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Peacock, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.