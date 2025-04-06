‘SNL’ Crowd Erupts in Explicit Chant on Live Broadcast

Not even a show as eternal as Saturday Night Live can run without a hitch all the time.

In yesterday’s episode, the audience yelled out a word that you’re not usually allowed to say on TV before NBC could censor it.

Ego Nwodim appeared on the series’ long-running Weekend Update segment as her stand-up alter ego Ms. Eggy.

She addressed the crowd with a call-and-and response: “Ms. Eggy don’t what?”, she said, and the audience responded “play!” Later, she said: “These men ain’t what?” Instantly, the crowd erupted to yell the answer: “sh-t!”

While the audio is now censored, it’s still easy to see the shocked reactions of Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. Jost, in particular, seemed to be very surprised as he threw his hands up in the air.

Nwodim, a seasoned veteran of the comedy scene, took the moment in stride and began ad-libbing jokes after the snafu. “We finna get fired for that,” she said. “Y’all gonna have to pay for that, Lorne [as in Lorne Michaels, series creator] is gonna be mad at y’all.”

Per FCC guidelines, there are “seven dirty words” that television networks can’t air without a fine on public airwaves: sh–, piss, f—, c–t, c–ksucker, motherf—er, t-ts and variations of the phrases.

It is currently unknown if the long-running sketch comedy series will be forced to pay a fine for the incident.