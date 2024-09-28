'Yellowstone' Fans Will Have More Chances to Watch Final Season Premiere

The (potential) final batch of Yellowstone episodes are premiering soon, and fans will have more than one chance to catch the premiere when it airs. TVLine reports that Season 5B, premiering on Nov. 10 on Paramount Network, will premiere on CBS the same night. This comes after the network aired the first three seasons during the strikes to fill the schedule. Seasons 4 and 5A have not aired on the network.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 on Paramount Network, and then will air at 10 p.m. ET on CBS following a new episode of Tracker. The Equalizer will be pre-empted that night. It's unknown if any more episodes of Season 5 will air on CBS, whether the same night they premiere or later. It's also unknown if the rest of the series will finish airing on the network since only the first three seasons have aired. At the very least, those who miss Yellowstone's long-awaited premiere will be able to catch it again.

It was announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone was canceled and that Season 5 would be the last one. Due to the strikes, the back half of the season was delayed, with the premiere date finally being announced in June. It was recently reported that a sixth season could be possible, but without Kevin Costner, it's hard to tell how that will go down. While Season 6 has not officially been confirmed, the fact that it's being discussed could be a good sign.

Meanwhile, there are numerous Yellowstone spinoffs in the works. It's possible that they could get the CBS treatment as well, depending on the network's schedule. The only reason why Yellowstone initially aired on CBS was to fill the schedule during the strikes. The reason for the Season 5B premiere airing on the network as well is unknown, but perhaps they're trying something new.

Whether or not this is truly the end of Yellowstone is hard to tell, but it should at least be fun, knowing that the premiere episode will be airing on Paramount Network and CBS and should be streaming on Paramount+ the following day. So even if you miss it both times on Nov. 10, there is still a way to watch it afterwards.