'Yellowstone' Will Air on CBS This Fall

In the wake of the news that Yellowstone is ending, it's been announced that the hit drama will air on CBS this fall. According to Deadline, the network with be broadcasting past episodes of the Paramount Network show on Sundays at 9 pm. It will be taking the place of The Equalizer, which is on hiatus due to the writers and actors strike.

The news comes months after it was announced that Yellowstone is coming to an end. For many months prior, there had been rumors that series star Kevin Costner was not interested in starring in the show any longer. A February report indicated that creator Sheridan hadn't even been able to finish writing the rest of the episodes due to Costner's alleged inability to commit. The Paramount Network show was reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Costner not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming.

This reportedly led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out." Costner was reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

Additionally, it's been announced that Matthew McConaughey will be starring in a Yellowstone spinoff, which may in part continue the story laid out in the flagship series. Ahead of the big news, McConaughey made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss his non-fiction book Greenlights. While chatting with the hosts, McConaughey got around to mentioning future projects and revealed that he had something on the horizon which can be safely assumed is his new Yellowstone series.

"I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show. To go have some structure, like, 'I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character.' That sounds like a vacation right now to me," the actor quipped. At this time, there is no word as to when McConaughey's Yellowstone series will begin production.