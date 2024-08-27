'Yellowstone' Not Canceled, Season 6 in the Works According to New Report

Yellowstone might not be canceled after all. The Paramount Network drama is currently preparing to release the rest of its fifth season this fall, with fans and stars expecting this to be the final run for the show. Kevin Costner left the drama, and Paramount had been plotting out a successor series with some returning cast members negotiating returns. Now a new report says the show won't be ending with Season 5 after all.

TV journalist Lesley Goldberg's latest article for Puck News dives into major deals for writers and producers at the major Hollywood studios — including Paramount's pact with Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan. One tidbit in that section notes that Yellowstone Season 6 is now in the works, with Cole Hauser (who plays Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth Dutton) eying returns.

"Sources say that Yellowstone O.G. will not end with season five," Goldberg reports, "it will simply continue without Kevin Costner but with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who are closing deals to return.

There is no word yet on the involvement of other Yellowstone stars, such as Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley, in Season 6.

(Photo: An official promotional image of 'Yellowstone' featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser - Paramount Network)

It's unclear exactly why Paramount is rolling back its widely reported sequel series plan. Matthew McConaughey was in talks to star in the new show, with main Yellowstone cast members, such as Hauser and Reilly, negotiating returns. There's no word on whether McConaughey will be involved in Yellowstone Season 6 and if those initial sequel series plans have been transformed into this additional season of the Paramount Network drama.

In recent weeks, Sheridan and company have been lining up cast for an additional spinoff, The Madison. Michelle Pfeiffer will star; after the actress was reportedly also tied to the initial Yellowstone successor. Regardless, it is unclear how exactly The Madison will connect to Yellowstone.