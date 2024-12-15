‘Yellowstone’ Fans Aren’t Ready for Final Episode

The closing chapter of Yellowstone‘s final season has arrived, and fans are far from prepared it seems. The show has been on a bit of a roller coaster since the first half of Season 5 began, sparked by events both on-screen and off-screen.

The exit of Kevin Costner from the series threw original plans up in the air, but now the series has moved past and is focused on wrapping up the original series, making way for more spinoffs and more Taylor Sheridan.

Most fans are pumped to see how the story wraps up and where their favorite characters land if they survive. There are a few who are still sore over Costner’s abrupt exit and how his character’s exit was handled on screen.

“I admit it, I’ve been a pretty harsh critic of “Yellowstone” at times. But these final episodes have been hard, seeing all that John Dutton and his ancestors built being sold off, etc., that s—t hurts. If Sunday is the finale, I hope that they do find a way to keep the ranch,” one fan wrote. (source)

“YES YES YES. I just read there is going to be a Yellowstone spinoff with Beth and Rip and possibly other cast members. When they said SEASON FINALE instead of SERIES FINALE I was hoping and praying for this to happen. I’m so happy,” another added, sharing their excitement for the upcoming continuation of the series. (source)

“Feel like the penultimate episode of Yellowstone was a big FU to the millions of YS faithful. So much story to tell, but we got a vanity episode for Taylor Sheridan. He sure has a high opinion of himself, and he wasted a full 90 minutes of our time on propping himself up,” a third wrote. (source) “Last episode is gonna have to rush us through the end of the story now.”

“Yellowstone now sucks. The whole season 5 stinks. First half, nothing happening. Second half, Costner leaves so they kill him off as the main plot but do nothing with it till presumably the finale, bunch of nothing burgers,” another fan shares, echoing other complaints. (source)

“The only acceptable fan finale to “Yellowstone” is Beth hauling Travis and Jaime – both wearing ball gags –– to the train station,” another writes, showing excitement for the impending revenge. (source)

It’ll be interesting to see where the series ends up and if the finale can satisfy fans. For Sheridan, he doesn’t have to go too far for his next project.