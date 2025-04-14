‘The Penguin’ Season 2 Not in the Works, Exec Says

Fans of HBO’s The Penguin shouldn’t hold their breath for a second season antyime soon.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, told Deadline that there’s “nothing in the works at the moment” when it comes to a second season of DC’s The Batman spin-off series.

The 2024 series saw Colin Farrell reprise his role from 2022’s DC film The Batman where he played Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the crime lord The Penguin. The series was a sequel/prequel to The Batman, and examined Penguin’s rise to power in the shadows of Gotham City as one of its biggest kingpins.

“The Penguin is one of those things where—and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more—it was very much designed as a limited series,” Dungey said. “But I would never say never.”

Plenty of other big names appeared in The Penguin, like Cristin Milioti, Mark Strong, Scott Cohen, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and countless more.

The series received critical acclaim for its visuals and performances, especially from Farrell. It has been favorably compared to HBO’s classic show The Sopranos as a superhero version of that legendary crime series.

“I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available—because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team—I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment,” Dungey said.

Farrell will next reprise his role of Oz Cobb in The Batman: Part II, whenever it actually comes out. It might be a while, though, as the current Bruce Wayne is soon to join the cast of the third Dune movie.