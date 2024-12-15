Kelly Reilly Confirms Main ‘Yellowstone’ Show Ends Tonight

There’s been a lot of confusion about the future of Yellowstone. Paramount Network is calling Sunday’s episode a season finale as opposed to a series finale. However, Paramount is prepping spinoffs and continuations. Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, just did her part to clear up the confusion.

Reilly says the main Yellowstone series ends on Sunday night. She plainly states that fans will see “the ending of the show” she and her peers “have been making for the past 7 years.” She did not offer any clarity about the sequel series she and Cole Hauser are reportedly starring in.

“Hi, I’m so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK .. but across the pond the finale is happening tonight of the show,” Reilly wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years.

“Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends . The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast.

“The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it. For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor.

Reilly closed her note with direct appreciation to Yellowstone fans. She also warned fans that the Sunday night episode might get emotional.

“Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us,” she wrote. “We really cared about making something special for you all … Enjoy tonight ,get your tissues and your [drinks].”

Yellowstone’s last episode via Paramount Network airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. For those without cable, it will eventually stream on Peacock, but the service has not revealed a streaming date as of press time.