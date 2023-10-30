Adjust those DVRs! CBS' entire nighttime schedule is facing a delay, according to the network. Due to the network's Sunday NFL programming going long, 60 Minutes, Yellowstone and Big Brother have been hit with a delay. Note, this will only apply to those watching in Eastern and Central time zones. (We will update this story if the discrepancy changes even more.)

CBS' update to viewers reads: "Due to football overrun CBS is delayed in east/central time zones. New start times: 60 Minutes 7:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. CT, Yellowstone 9:10 p.m. ET/ 8:10 p.m. CT, Big Brother 10:10 p.m. ET/ 9:10pm CT."

That update means each show is delayed 10 minutes. That shift will throw off DVR recordings, so adjust your recordings accordingly. And if you see anyone who is confused about why they're watching a 60 Minutes investigation instead of the Dutton family's trials and tribulations, let them know that Yellowstone will be on shortly.

Tonight's episode of Yellowstone marks the premiere of Season 2 on CBS. The network has been airing encore broadcasts of the Paramount Network drama every Sunday night in recent months. The repeats of Season 1 were so successful that CBS opted to continue the presentation through at least Season 2.

As for Big Brother, we get the reveal of a new Head of Household. With only a handful of days left in the game, every competition win counts, and strategy shifts could make or derail a contestant's chances of winning on finale night. The remaining houseguests are Jagateshwar "Jag" Bains, Bowie Jane Ball, Felicia Cannon, Matt Klotz and Survivor legend Cirie Fields.

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.