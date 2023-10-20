CBS Makes Decision on Airing 'Yellowstone' Season 2 Reruns

Yellowstone is sticking around on CBS. The Paramount series joined the network's fall 2023 TV schedule to keep it filled in the midst of the Hollywood strikes. The Neo-Western drama had its broadcast premiere in September with the first season. Ratings were high and continued to rise as half the viewers had never seen it, while a million of those didn't have any means to watch it because they didn't get Paramount Network. Streams on Peacock rose after the first episode since viewers probably decided they wanted to binge-watch it all rather than wait weekly to watch the first season.

Now TVLine reports that after the Season 1 finale airs on CBS this Sunday, it will move right on to the second season next weekend on Oct. 29. Airings of the Kevin Costner-led drama have averaged 5.49 million weekly viewers and only falls behind NBC freshmen dramas The Irrational and Found. According to CBS, "nearly 21.6 million viewers have tuned in to at least one episode" since its broadcast debut. The network continuing to air Yellowstone is also good news for fans still waiting for the back half of the fifth and final season. With the SAG-AFTRA strike continuing, there's no telling when it could air.

Premiering in 2018, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in Montana. Along with Costner, the series stars an ensemble cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, and Jefferson White. It was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, who executive produce alongside Costner, Art Linson, and David C. Glasser. John Vohlers and Michael Polaire produce the drama.

What Yellowstone's future on CBS looks like past Season 2 is unknown. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the network continued to air the series, especially if the early midseason schedule would need to be filled up because of the strike. There are a lot more series in the Yellowstone franchise on the way after Yellowstone comes to an end, whether on streaming, broadcast, or cable. For now, fans will still be able to enjoy Yellowstone on CBS for the time being. All five seasons are streaming on Peacock if binge-watching is more your speed. Prequels 1883 and 1923 are streaming on Paramount+. Fingers crossed, news on the remaining episodes of Season 5 comes soon.