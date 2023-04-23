Why 'The Conners' Hasn't Been Renewed for Season 6 (or Canceled) Yet

ABC has been making renewal decisions lately, but one still not yet renewed or canceled is fan-favorite sitcom The Conners. A report from Deadline states that there's nothing major that's keeping the network from renewing the Roseanne spin-off; it's just yearly contract negotiations. The main cast members, including Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson, initially signed deals for just one year, leading them to go through negotiations each year.

It looks like all four of them are expected to go through with new contracts, meaning that eventually, The Conners will be renewed for Season 6. It's just a matter of time. The comedy remains one of the top-rated series on ABC, so it's not so surprising to hear that virtually nothing is stopping the network from renewing it, aside from the annual negotiations. The cast signed new deals last year for Season 5, and if all goes well, the same thing will happen for Season 6.

The Conners has very much been able to survive after the cancellation of the Roseanne revival in 2018 and has grown into its own series. To date, Season 5 was the biggest season of the sitcom, with ABC ordering 22 episodes, as compared to the 20 the previous three seasons had, with the first season only getting 11. While it did suffer from original cast member Michael Fishman leaving ahead of Season 5, the Emmy-nominated series has continued to flourish.

There are only two episodes left of The Conners Season 5, with the finale airing on May 3. That doesn't give ABC a lot of time to announce the potential renewal before then, so if the series ends on a cliffhanger of some type before the renewal is out in the open, fans may not be happy. However, with the way things seem to be going, it sounds like a renewal will definitely happen, it's just a matter of when.

It's unknown when ABC could announce the likely renewal of The Conners, but since it sounds like a cancellation is not in the books, fans shouldn't have to worry. All they really have to worry about is how Season 5 of The Conners will end and when ABC will finally give fans the good news. Hopefully, they won't wait too long because I just know that fans are definitely getting anxious not knowing if the Conners are coming back.