Internet Reacts to ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

The Roseanne revival has been officially canceled by ABC and many social media users have something to say about it.

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

On Tuesday, the series was dropped after Roseanne Barr made racially-related comments about a former aide to Barack Obama.

Many have applauded ABC for cancelling the series, with one person saying, “ABC did the right thing by canceling Roseanne. We should not give platforms to racists and bigots.”

I wish some of these so-called defenders of liberty would start to understand what freedom of speech is AND isn’t. Roseanne is allowed to say whatever she wants. It doesn’t mean @ABCNetwork needs to continue funding her TV show if her words are considered abhorrent. https://t.co/lSx2GndLEO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 29, 2018

The specific comment that Barr made was, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” and it was met with overwhelming criticism.

A personality at Disney/ABC contacted me to say they were relieved that Roseanne was canceled, but said “ABC has some explaining to do as to why they’d ever put that horrible woman on the air in the first place.” — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) May 29, 2018

“There is never a scenario where comparing a black woman to an ape is acceptable. It has racist connotations for a very long time now and is just stupid on Roseanne‘s part,” one person chided.

ABC let Roseanne go faster than Penguin gets parole! pic.twitter.com/RiuCIai6u4 — 60s Batman 💥 (@60s_Batman) May 29, 2018

“Roseanne is not being cancelled because of some liberal conspiracy to silence racist old white people,” another person tweeted. “It’s called karma.”

While the large majority of Twitter users have expressed disdain for Barr’s comment, the comedian has not been without her supporters.

“You’re human and made a mistake. You have been beaten up constantly,” wrote one fan. “You are awesome. Don’t let anyone take your greatness away!”

You can bet your ass that, if @therealroseanne had said that about @SecretaryCarson, the liberals would be calling her brave. @ABCNetwork can spare me it’s phony outrage. This is just the latest example of the widespread mental illness in this country #IStandWithRoseanne #FUabc — Wade Wilson (@wwilsonforPOTUS) May 29, 2018

“We ALL make mistakes. Roseanne apologized. She is a wonderfully talented actress and comedian and made us laugh at ourselves.”