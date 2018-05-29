TV Shows

Internet Reacts to ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

The Roseanne revival has been officially canceled by ABC and many social media users have […]

The Roseanne revival has been officially canceled by ABC and many social media users have something to say about it.

On Tuesday, the series was dropped after Roseanne Barr made racially-related comments about a former aide to Barack Obama.

Many have applauded ABC for cancelling the series, with one person saying, “ABC did the right thing by canceling Roseanne. We should not give platforms to racists and bigots.”

The specific comment that Barr made was, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” and it was met with overwhelming criticism.

“There is never a scenario where comparing a black woman to an ape is acceptable. It has racist connotations for a very long time now and is just stupid on Roseanne‘s part,” one person chided.

Roseanne is not being cancelled because of some liberal conspiracy to silence racist old white people,” another person tweeted. “It’s called karma.”

While the large majority of Twitter users have expressed disdain for Barr’s comment, the comedian has not been without her supporters.

“You’re human and made a mistake. You have been beaten up constantly,” wrote one fan. “You are awesome. Don’t let anyone take your greatness away!”

“We ALL make mistakes. Roseanne apologized. She is a wonderfully talented actress and comedian and made us laugh at ourselves.”

