'The Conners': Original 'Roseanne' Cast Member Leaves Series Before Season 5

The Conners is heading into Season 5 this fall, but the show will feature one fewer original Roseanne cast member when it returns. According to TVLine, actor Michael Fishman — who plays DJ Conner — will not be a series regular going forward. However, it's reported that he could still possibly return for a guest appearance if he so chooses. Jayden Rey, the young actress who portrays DJ's daughter Mary, will remain a series regular.

In a press release to Deadline, Fishman confirmed the news, writing, "It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner. It's each actor's dream to be a sequence common, particularly on a groundbreaking present, the place we deal with important subjects." He continued, "The chance to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, whereas reaching followers in significant methods has profoundly impacted my life. I'm happy with the work I did as a part of Roseanne and The Conners. Particularly the privilege of taking part in a Army Veteran, an Interracial Partner, and the daddy of a Bi-racial little one, portrayed by the wonderful Jayden Rey."

Fishman added, "Whereas I used to be instructed I'd not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a precious place to develop up, be taught and develop. I used to be extremely fortunate to return residence and exhibit my growth. As I enterprise into the world to construct the longer term, I ship super love and success to everybody concerned in manufacturing."

During The Conners Season 4 finale in May, fans saw a double wedding, and plans for a number of the Conner family members to move out of the house they've all shared over the years. Back in December, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively with The Conners executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan about the fourth season of the show. At the time they teased what might be ahead for Darlene's love life, as she was then dating Nick (Andrew Leeds), an ex-drug addict and stockbroker who got sober and began embracing spirituality.

Caplan said that Nick was "a sweet guy and has a lot to offer" Darlene, but it was uncertain if she would want to continue a relationship with him. "Darlene's on a spiritual journey to find herself and make herself into the person she wants to be," Caplan said. "And that's all in the wake of her breakup with Ben, that she knows a good amount of that was her own self-sabotage."

He added, "She's trying to figure out how not to make the same mistakes again in her life and how to move forward. And she's looking for a way to kind of connect to something bigger in her life. The Conners is set to return on September 21, on ABC. Fans can currently relive all of Season 4 right now on Hulu, with a subscription to the streaming service, ahead of the Season 5 premiere next month.