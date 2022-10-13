Why 'The Conners' Season 5 Will Be the Show's Biggest Season Yet

Most shows are seeing smaller episode totals per season, but ABC is going in the totally opposite direction with its hit sitcoms. On Wednesday, the network confirmed that The Conners will have its biggest season ever with 22 episodes for Season 5. The news comes after ABC increased the episode counts for Abbott Elementary over the summer.

The Conners' first season only included 11 episodes, while Seasons 2, 3, and 4 included 20 episodes each. Season 5 was given two more episodes, to bring its total up to 22 episodes. The cast and crew received the good news when taping a new episode on Oct. 7, reports Deadline.

ABC also handed out a 22-episode order to Abbott Elementary over the summer. Abbott Elementary only had 13 episodes for its first season, but it was such a critical success that ABC gave it a traditional full-season order for its sophomore run. The Goldbergs also had a 22-episode ninth season last year.

The Conners launched in October 2018 and came together quickly earlier that year after Roseanne Barr was fired from the Roseanne revival. The show includes John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson from the original Roseanne cast. Michael Fishman also returned as D.J. Conner for the first four seasons, but he was cut for Season 5. Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, Jay R. Ferguson, and Katey Sagal also star in the series.

In late August, Fishman said his departure was not his decision. He started playing the character when he was only 6 years old. He also directed five episodes of The Conners. "It has been my honor to play DJ Conner," Fishman said in a statement. "It's every actor's dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life."

"While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop," Fishman later said, referring to the fictional town where the Conners live. "I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

One person who will appear on the show this season is Ethan Cutkosky, who worked with Kenney on Shameless. Cutkosky made his debut in the Oct. 12 episode, "Parent Traps and Heart Attacks." He plays the nephew of Neville (Nat Faxon) and Louise (Segal). New episodes of The Conners airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The show is available to stream on Hulu.