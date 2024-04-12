Why May 19 Will Be Bittersweet for CBS Viewers

CBS is coming in hot with season finales next month, and May 19 is about to be a long night. The network will be cranking out four straight season finales that night, and there is a lot to look forward to, but it will also be bittersweet as it means four shows are ending for the time being. Kicking off the night will be the Season 56 finale of 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET.

Queen Latifah-led The Equalizer will then air its Season 4 finale at 8 p.m. ET. As of now, the series has yet to be renewed for a fifth season and there's no telling whether it will be or not. There also have not been any details released for the finale, so it's unknown if there's a chance it will end on a cliffhanger or not. Fans should expect the episode to be an intense one, which isn't different from all of the other episodes during The Equalizer Season 4.

Freshman drama Tracker will air its first season finale at 9 p.m. ET, and since it's the first finale of the series, there's endless possibilities for what it could be and how it will go. The good news is that however the season ends, fans will be able to look forward to much, much more. CBS has already renewed Tracker for Season 2, meaning that Justin Hartley will be wandering the country for a little bit longer as reward seeker Colter Shaw.

The Season 3 finale of CSI: Vegas will round out the night at 10 p.m. ET. Just like The Equalizer, CSI: Vegas has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, and it's unclear which way CBS is leaning. There are still a handful of shows that are still awaiting decisions for the 2024-25 season, so hopefully, CBS will make an announcement on CSI: Vegas' fate very soon.

More details on the season finales should be released in the coming weeks, but considering the lineup of shows, fans should definitely brace themselves for some intense action and maybe even an emotional roller coaster. It's still going to be exciting to watch, but hopefully, viewers won't be left on cliffhangers. However, there's a good chance that there will be a cliffhanger or two. Fans will just have to tune in on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 7 p.m. ET to see what happens.