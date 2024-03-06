'Tracker' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

More Tracker is on the way. After just four episodes, TV Insider reports that Justin Hartley's new CBS series has been renewed for Season 2. The drama premiered immediately after the Super Bowl and averaged close to 16 million multi-platform viewers. It is also the most-watched new series since Young Sheldon in 2017 and the most-watched new drama since Empire in 2015. It is also the No. 1 new show on television, so the renewal is not surprising.

"Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series, and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn't be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams, and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we're also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week."

Based on Jeffery Deaver's best-selling novel The Never Game, Tracker centers on Hartley's Colter Shaw, a lone wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward-seeker, helping private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries by using his expert tracking skills. At the same time, he contends with his own fractured family. Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise also star.

Tracker is one of the latest shows confirmed for the 2024-25 season on CBS. The series will join new series Matlock and Poppa's House, both of which were slated for the 2023-24 season but were pushed back due to the strikes. CBS also ordered NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins and a Young Sheldon spinoff centered on Georgie and Mandy for next season. It already seems like the network is pulling in some strong shows for next season, and more renewals are likely on the way.

There are still several more episodes left of the first season of Tracker to look forward to, but fans will be happy to know that a second season will be happening. As of now, it's unknown if it will be premiering later this year or part of midseason once again, but CBS will likely reveal its fall schedule in the next couple of months. In the meantime, new episodes of Tracker premiere on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS following The Equalizer.