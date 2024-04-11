CBS Announces 'Elsbeth' Season 1 Finale Date Just Days After Its Delayed Start

After Elsbeth took over a month off following its series premiere, the Good Wife spinoff is back and now CBS has announced the finale date. Starring Carrie Preston as the titular and beloved character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight, the series premiered in late February but immediately went on hiatus soon after. CBS premiered two new back-to-back episodes on Apr. 4. While Elsbeth is just getting started, the network already set up the season finale.

The Elsbeth Season 1 finale will premiere on Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET. It will be the last finale on CBS to air this season, meaning that the network is surely saving the best for last. However, it's not so surprising, given how delayed Elsbeth's start is. Luckily, there won't be another break for the remainder of the season. The last of these episodes will take the series all the way through its finale in May, so perhaps the wait was worth it.

Since there are still seven episodes to go, there are no details surrounding the Season 1 finale, and likely won't come until sometime in May, or possibly sooner. There is still a lot to look forward to, though. There are some great guest stars coming to Elsbeth and some entertaining storylines as well. As the series continues to find its footing, it should be interesting to see how it does and how Elsbeth compares to its predecessors.

As of now, Elsbeth has yet to be renewed for Season 2, but it is still early. The series has been doing pretty well so far, though, with a 92% approval rating and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though no show is safe, no matter how well-received it may be, it would definitely be surprising if Elsbeth Season 2 wasn't greenlit. It's possible CBS wants to wait a little bit longer for more episodes to air to see how it does, but if it's anything like these first few episodes, it shouldn't be long until a renewal is made.

With the Elsbeth Season 1 finale still over a month away, fans will just have to look forward to these upcoming episodes to tide them over. Hopefully details on the finale are released soon, but in the meantime, new episodes of Elsbeth air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The Season 1 finale airs on Thursday, May 23.