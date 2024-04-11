CBS Sets 'Fire Country' Season 2 Finale Date

Fire Country has been bringing the heat this season, and CBS has announced when the finale will be. Season 2 of the firefighter drama has been an intense one, from Bode's prison sentence to a shocking death and much, much more. There is still a lot to come in these remaining episodes before the Season 2 finale airs on Friday, May 17 following the series finale of S.W.A.T.

As of now, details surrounding the finale are unknown, but considering how big Fire Country likes to do emergencies, like the fire tornado or mudslide, it wouldn't be surprising if Three Rock and Station 42 had to deal with another big emergency in Edgewater. The question would be what that emergency is, and the possibilities are truly endless. Since the episode airs in just over a month, hopefully it isn't long until plot details are released.

Whatever the details are for the finale, fans will be happy to know that either way, there will be a resolution. CBS renewed the series for a third season last month, meaning that there is still a lot on the way, and there's no telling how it will turn out. This also means that there will more than likely be some sort of cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale. Whether it's a personal cliffhanger or one that ends on a big emergency, fans will just have to watch to find out.

Meanwhile, there is still a lot to look forward to ahead of the Season 2 finale. This Friday, Fire Country will be introducing Morena Baccarin's Mickey, a Sheriff's Deputy. Depending on how the character and episode is received, she could very well branch out to a new spinoff or, at the very least, be promoted to a series regular on Fire Country. In Season 2, Episode 7, "Alert the Sheriff," after a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, Mickey is called in to investigate, and she has a surprising connection to the Leones. Star, producer, and creator Max Thieriot also directed the episode.

There are a handful of episodes left of Fire Country Season 2, but it's never too early to start thinking about the finale. After the recent tragedy, hopefully these upcoming episodes are a lot lighter and don't hurt any of the characters, but that be lot to ask. The Season 2 finale of Fire Country airs on Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.