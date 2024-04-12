Is 'The Equalizer' Canceled? Speculation Begins About Queen Latifah's Show

As CBS continues to make decisions about the 2024-25 season, The Equalizer is still nowhere to be found. The Queen Latifah-led action drama is currently in its fourth season, and ratings have so far remained steady, with an average of 6.5 million viewers per episode. There are still a number of shows left to be renewed or canceled, but with CBS' schedule quickly filling up for next season, it's hard to tell which way the network is leaning for The Equalizer.

Premiering in 2021, the reboot of the original series of the same name centers on Latifah's Robyn McCall, a single mother in New York City who uses her extensive skills to help those in need, acting as both a guardian angel and a defender for those who can't defend themselves while also pursuing her own redemption. It also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorrain Toussaint.

CBS has already renewed a handful of shows including the FBI trio, Fire Country, Ghosts, Tracker, NCIS, The Neighborhood, and even gave S.W.A.T. another season despite Season 7 being the last. On top of the renewals, NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins will be debuting next season, along with previously ordered shows Poppa's House and the Matlock reboot. It's possible there could also be another new show or two on the schedule, and the network isn't even done with the renewals and cancellations yet.

That being said, there are only so many spots on the schedule, and the more shows that are renewed or ordered, the less of a chance The Equalizer has. That doesn't mean that The Equalizer won't be renewed, especially since it seems like CBS is constantly announcing renewals. The network is far from over from making decisions about next season, so hopefully, The Equalizer will be among the upcoming announcements.

It's unknown when CBS could announce The Equalizer's fate, but fingers crossed that the wait is worth it. In the meantime, new episodes return on Sunday, Apr. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The Season 4 finale will air on Sunday, May 19. Fans will just have to patiently wait for any news and hope that the Season 4 finale won't be the series finale. There is still a lot to look forward to in these remaining episodes of the season, and regardless of a renewal or not, it's still going to be exciting to watch.