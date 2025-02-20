‘Elsbeth’ Fate Revealed for Season 3 at CBS

Elsbeth Tascioni won’t be leaving New York City any time soon. Deadline reports that The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff Elsbeth has been renewed for a third season on CBS. The series is currently in the midst of its second season, which has had an average 4.44 million viewers with a 0.25 demo rating, according to TV Series Finale. Carrie Preston reprises her role as the quirky former attorney now working alongside the NYPD. Carra Patterson and Wendell Pierce also star.

News of the renewal comes less than a month after Elsbeth came back from its midseason hiatus. Season 2 has been pretty interesting so far, as it’s been digging deeper into the reason why Elsbeth left Chicago, and it has something to do with a messy divorce case she handled that went public. Additionally, the season has seen its fair share of guest stars already, including Vanessa Bayer, Vanessa Williams, Jenn Lyon, Laurie Metcalf, and Eric McCormack, to name a few. Preston’s husband, Michael Emerson, has been a recurring guest star, portraying a corrupt judge.

Pictured (L-R): Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, Ben Levi Ross as Teddy, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Elsbeth is among a handful of shows to get renewed for next season. CBS also picked up Tracker, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Hollywood Squares for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, sitcom Ghosts has received a two-season renewal. Elsbeth is up 35 from last season, bringing in 11 million multi-platform viewers.

Since there are still a chunk of shows still awaiting their fates, such as the FBI spinoffs, S.W.A.T., The Equalizer, The Neighborhood, and more, it’s unknown when CBS will make a decision on the remaining shows, but that will probably be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, fans of Elsbeth can take a breather, knowing that more will be on the way. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.