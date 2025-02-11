‘Tracker’: Melissa Roxburgh Shares Hopes for Dory Shaw’s Return

Tracker’s finally coming back this Sunday, Feb. 16, and Melissa Roxburgh is revealing whether fans will be seeing Dr. Dory Shaw again. The Manifest star appeared during a Season 1 episode as Colter’s sister, and with it, brought more complications for the Shaw family. Season 2 has already brought back Colter’s brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), but when it comes to their sister, it has yet to be revealed whether or not she’ll be making a comeback.

In regards to returning to Tracker, Roxburgh told TVLine, “I hope so.” She continued, “It was such a good set, and Justin’s obviously wonderful, so I hope Dory makes a reappearance. There’s a lot of different ways they could go with the character. Dory has some secrets. She’s not being forthcoming about things, so I want to know what happens there, and I want to know what happened to the Dad… all those answers.”

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Melissa Roxburgh as Dr. Dory Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Roxburgh has been busy with NBC’s new series, The Hunting Party, so it hasn’t been as easy to bring her back for Tracker. When Roxburgh spoke to PopCulture.com ahead of her first appearance last year, she expressed interest in returning to dig deeper into the Shaw family. Plus, with Ackles also playing a Shaw family member, Roxburgh would want nothing more than to reunite with him after she guest starred on an episode of Supernatural back in 2012.

“One of my first jobs ever was with Jensen, on Supernatural, so it’d be a nice ‘full circle’ moment,” the actress expressed. It’s quite possible that Roxburgh will make her long-awaited return and reunite with her brother, or even brothers if Ackles is able to return alongside with her.

At the very least, with Tracker returning this Sunday, there is much to look forward to, regardless of who appears. Justin Hartley’s Colter will continue to cross the country as a rewardist and there is no telling what will happen. Tracker Season 2 returns on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+ where all episodes are currently streaming. Meanwhile, Melissa Roxburgh can be seen in new episodes of The Hunting Party, airing on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.