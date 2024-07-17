'Tracker' Season 2 Spoiler: Major Guest Star Returning for Multiple Episodes

After Tracker's October premiere date for Season 2 was released, one major guest star is returning for multiple episodes. The first season of the hit CBS drama saw some great guest stars, such as Sofia Pernas, Jennifer Morrison, Melissa Roxburgh, and Jensen Ackles, among others. It was a question of whether any of them would be returning, with Pernas confirming to PopCulture.com that she will indeed be coming back as female tracker Billie. Now Ackles is also returning.

The Supernatural alum guest starred as Russell Shaw, the brother to Justin Hartley's Colter. The two don't have the greatest relationship, stemming from their father's death. As the show dug deeper into what really happened, it was only just a matter of time before the Shaw siblings came back together. Via TheWrap, Hartley revealed during a Television Critics Association panel that his on-screen brother is returning.

(Photo: "Off the Books" – Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley. Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - Michael Courtney/CBS)

"We got him, he's coming back," Hartley shared. "We're having fun with that, it's a great story." While it's unknown how many episodes Ackles will appear in, showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid confirmed he will be in more than one episode. This will give the series the chance to really dig into the complicated Shaw family dynamic and what really happened with Colter and Russell's father. As for whether Roxburgh could also make a comeback as their sister, Dory, it's unknown, but it would be fun to see all three of them together.

It was recently announced that Jensen Ackles would be starring in Prime's new thriller series Countdown from One Chicago vet Derek Haas, meaning that his future on Tracker was questionable. Luckily fans won't have to worry, and it's going to be exciting to see what's being planned in regards to the Shaw family. From what was seen in Season 1, there is still a whole lot of mess to uncover.

It's hard to predict just what will come about when Colter and Russell reunite, and there's a good chance it won't be good. Fans will just have to tune in when Tracker Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET only on CBS. Stream the first season now on Paramount+ to catch up before the second season is here and see Ackles' introduction as Russell Shaw and why that family is so complicated.