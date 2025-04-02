Eddie Murphy Says He’s Been on Just One Audition in His Entire Life: Here’s What It Was For

Eddie Murphy says he’s only had to audition once in his entire life.

It doesn’t seem like that much of a stretch, right? Eddie Murphy is one of the most successful actors in human history, with major hits 48 Hours, Trading Places, Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop, and plenty more. But the actor did get his start somewhere.

At 19 years old, Murphy was only the second Black cast member on Saturday Night Live. In new Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, Murphy discussed his highly unusual career trajectory.

Episode one of the documentary was directed by Reginald Hudlin, who Murphy worked with on the 1992 classic Boomerang; the episode also features interviews with Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Morgan Freeman, and Jamie Foxx.

In the episode, Murphy, now 62, said he always knew he would be successful.

“Early on, I just knew I was going to be fa—I started when I’m around 16, I’m going, ‘I’m gonna be famous,’” he said.

Next, a clip of Murphy in 1981 is shown from his teen years as he makes a bold proclamation. “I wanna get, I would say famous by the time I’m 21,” he says. “I’m 19 now. I give myself two years.”

It didn’t even take two years—he joined SNL, and was so well-liked on the comedy series that the very next year he starred opposite Nick Nolte in 48 Hours. The 1982 police comedy was a massive hit and minted Murphy as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

“When I was 19, I got Saturday Night Live, and things just started happening. I didn’t go through all of the stuff that a lot of actors, I didn’t go through auditions,” Murphy says. “I had one audition in my whole life. I think I’m the only actor that could say that. I had one audition. It was for Saturday Night Live.”

Murphy’s next role is in Shrek 5, where he will be reprising his iconic role as Donkey, on July 1, 2026.