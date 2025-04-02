‘Paradise’ Casts Shailene Woodley for Season 2

Hulu’s hot new political mystery thriller Paradise has added a major name for Season 2.

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

For the uninitiated, Paradise takes place in a distant future America. In this future USA, the President and several of the country’s most prominent figures all live together in a small city. One day, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) wakes up to learn the President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) has been murdered, and realizes it’s up to him to find the killer after finding out the investigation is a sham.

Week after week, Paradise asks viewers “Who killed the president?”, but also has something completely different on its mind. This is one of those shows that’s exceedingly difficult to talk about without delving into SPOILERS, so don’t read any farther if you haven’t seen the first season.

At the end of Paradise‘s first episode, it’s revealed that the “city” that Agent Collins and the rest of the characters live in is actually a massive bunker underneath the state of Colorado, after a global catastrophe made the Earth uninhabitable.

But near the end of the season, Collins discovers that people survived just fine outside of the bunker. After catching President Bradford’s killer, he leaves the bunker to search for his missing wife. According to Deadline, Woodley will be one of the more prominent survivors that Agent Collins meets when he returns to the planet’s surface.

Paradise drew mixed initial reviews but ended up delivering ridiculously strong ratings for Hulu, staying at #1 throughout its entire run. Over the course of the first season, it became well-known to critics and audiences for pushing out approximately twenty plot twists an episode that were all so insane, it became impossible to stop watching just to see what crazy idea the writers pull out next.

Season 2 of Paradise is currently filming.