‘Blue Bloods’ Kills off Character in Series Finale

The Blue Bloods series finale was not without some tears, as it killed off a character. In “End of Tour,” there were a series of shootings across the city by members of gangs who later issued a manifesto demanding the release of their fellow members. Two of those officers shot at were Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko and her longtime partner, Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan). While Eddie was thankfully just grazed, Badillo got the brunt of it and succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Badillo became Eddie’s partner in Season 12 after her other partner, Rachel Witten, resigned from the NYPD. It took a while for the two of them to get into the partner groove as they had different methods, and Badillo wasn’t one to care about who he hurt as long as he got the job done. They became close, as partners would, and after he died, Eddie personally cuffed his killer after he was caught and with Badillo’s own handcuffs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Ian Quinlan as Luis Badillo and Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko. Photo: CBS

Fans had been anticipating a funeral for a while now. Not only did Donnie Wahlberg wear his dress blues on the final day of filming, but photos from the final episode showed everyone at a funeral. All of the main characters were in attendance, meaning that it was more than likely a side character that fans had come to know and love. It was as emotional as ever and all the more heartbreaking. But since it was the Blue Bloods finale, tears were certainly expected.

Elsewhere in the satisfying Blue Bloods finale, Jamie and Eddie revealed that they were expecting, and Erin and Jack decided to get re-married. Danny and Baez also finally went out on a date, which probably made many fans pretty happy. There have been discussions of a spinoff or TV movie, so it’s always possible this won’t be the last time we see the Reagan family and these exciting relationships.

Even though it is definitely heartbreaking that Badillo died, the Reagans all had happy endings, which is all that anyone can ask for, considering how long the series was on. It’s still hard to believe that Blue Bloods is now over, but all 14 seasons are streaming on Paramount+, so the Reagans can still be around. There just won’t be any new episodes, at least for right now.