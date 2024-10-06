'Blue Bloods': Tom Selleck 'Frustrated' Over Cancellation

Tom Selleck is continuing to voice his opinion on Blue Bloods' cancellation as the series heads into the final episodes. Ever since it was announced last year that Season 14 of the CBS procedural would be the last, Selleck has been vocal about not being ready to say goodbye and staying hopeful that CBS will rethink its decision. That has yet to be the case, even with reported discussions of a potential movie or spinoff. The actor tells TV Insider that he's "kind of frustrated" with how it's all been handled.

"During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful," Selleck said. "In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're #6! I'm not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, 'Get off my lawn!' I don't believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here's a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe."

"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go," Selleck continued. "So, how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode's shoot], I said, 'I've got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.' Well, there was no Monday. It's just going to take a while."

Even though Fridays are usually seen as a death slot for most shows, Blue Bloods has proved it to be the complete opposite, airing on Fridays for most of its run and staying pretty steady. Blue Bloods fans started petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the series, and while CBS has remained adamant about their stance to end it, there have been recent reports suggesting that the network is regretful.

It is pretty frustrating, especially since there is still a lot more story to tell and a lot more relationships to dig into. While filming has completed and the series finale set for December, it's still possible that Blue Bloods could get the S.W.A.T. treatment and get another season. For now, though, fans will want to tune in to the final episodes starting Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.