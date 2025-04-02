Grey’s Anatomy is expanding its cast ahead of the Season 21 finale as it awaits a Season 22 renewal.

Deadline reports that American Crime actor Trevor Jackson has joined the long-running ABC medical drama as a “handsome, intelligent, but arrogant man” in his late 20s who just moved to Seattle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson will make his debut in the penultimate episode, airing on May 8, and will also premiere in the season finale the following week. While it’s unclear just what type of character he will play, Jackson does have the option to be upped to series regular for Season 22 if the renewal happens. It is expected that the drama will get a pickup and it’s possible ABC will make an official announcement soon.

(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

The grown-ish alum’s addition to Grey’s Anatomy comes on the heels of the departures of Jake Borelli and Midori Francis, who exited during the first half of Season 21. Reportedly, Jackson beat out numerous young actors for the role who were also vying to join the drama. The role marks his return to ABC, having previously starred opposite Regina King in Season 2 of the anthology series American Crime in 2016. He also appeared in two episodes of the sitcom black-ish the following year before making the jump to spinoff grown-ish on Freeform opposite Yara Shahidi for all six seasons.

As for Grey’s Anatomy, it is one of many shows still in danger of cancellation at ABC, but it’s mostly just because it hasn’t been renewed yet. Since it sounds like the renewal will definitely happen and will be coming, possibly in a matter of days, fans don’t have anything to worry about. As of now, it’s hard to tell how this season will end and what Jackson’s character will have to do with the storyline, but it should be interesting to see.

It’s possible more information on Trevor Jackson’s role will be revealed in the coming weeks, otherwise fans may be waiting until his first episode airs in May. In the meantime, new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following new episodes of freshman medical drama Doctor Odyssey. All episodes of Grey’s, including the current season, are streaming on Hulu. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for the series, and one can only hope that Season 22’s renewal isn’t too far off.