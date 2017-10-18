‘This Is Us’ Bombshell: [SPOILER] Is Pregnant!

(Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for the newest episode of This Is Us)

Just when you thought that the Pearson house fire would be the biggest reveal of the season, This Is Us threw everyone a curveball at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are going to have a baby!

Earlier in the episode, Kate and Toby talked about getting intimate. Kate clearly didn’t want to talk too much about it, and we later learned it was because of her pregnancy.

More: This Is Us Reveals New Clue About Jack’s Death

In the final scene of the episode, Kate spoke with a doctor about her commitment to her health. When she mentioned that she’s concerned because of her age and weight, it was easy to see where the conversation was heading from there.

The doctor eventually told Kate, “Congratulations, you’re six weeks along,” as the camera revealed that she was sitting in front of an ultrasound machine.

Kate and Toby have been engaged since last season, and they moved in together around the same time. This will certainly be the biggest step they’ve taken together since they began their relationship.

Up Next: Shemar Moore Returns to Criminal Minds in New Promo

This Is Us airs new episodes on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.