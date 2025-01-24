‘The White Lotus’ Scores Early Season 4 Renewal

The White Lotus is officially coming back for more. Ahead of the anthology drama’s Season 3 premiere on Feb. 16, HBO has renewed the series for a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The early renewal is not so surprising, as the series remains a strong contender for HBO, raking in 15 Emmys total with the first two seasons. When Season 2 was airing during fall of 2022, ratings averaged 10.1 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, up 50% from the first season.

Premiering in 2021, The White Lotus follows guests and employees of the White Lotus resort chain, with their interactions being affected by their psychosocial dysfunctions. Season 1’s cast included Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, and Molly Shannon, while Season 2 included Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Haley Lu Richardson, among others.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

As for the upcoming third season, it will take place in Thailand and starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, just to name a few. The wait for Season 3 has been a long one. Season 2 ran from October through December 2022 and was renewed for Season 3 that November. At the very least, the new season will have eight episodes, more than Season 1, which had 6, and more than Season 2, which had 7.

Meanwhile, information on Season 4 as far as premiere date, storyline, and cast goes has not been revealed. It might not come until after Season 3 has wrapped airing, which won’t be until later in the spring. At the very least, fans can already start their theories as to who will be starring in Season 4 and who might even come back, as well as where it will take place. There will be a lot to look forward to with Season 4, and the wait will be worth it.

It doesn’t seem like The White Lotus will be going away any time soon, and it will be exciting to see where Season 4 takes viewers. In the meantime, Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 on HBO. The first two seasons are streaming now on Max. Now would be the perfect time to catch up before the new season is here in less than a month.