'The White Lotus' Season 3 Adds 6 Cast Members

The White Lotus Season 3 has added six more actors to its cast. Deadline reports that Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, and Tayme Thapthimthong have all joined the show. Notably, Natasha Rothwell is coming back to reprise her role as Belinda from the show's first season.

The White Lotus Season 1 premiered in 2021 and followed a group of vacationers at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, as a murder mystery was teased throughout all six episodes. The series is an anthology-style production, with different cast members being featured each season. Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and Molly Shannon.

In 2022, The White Lotus Season 2 debuted, with a cast that featured F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Additionally, Coolidge and Gries reprised their Season 1 roles in Season 2. It should also be noted that The White Lotus Season 1 was critically acclaimed, receiving numerous award nominations, including Emmy wins for both Coolidge, Bartlett, and White.

In November, HBO announced that it's pushed some big 2024-planned shows to 2025, including The White Lotus Season 3. According to Deadline, it will now debut one year later than planned. The reason, it seems, is due to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. "We had had [Welcome To Derry] scheduled for Halloween '24 but it will likely pushing into '25," said Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys. "White Lotus Season 3, that was going to be '24 and that's likely moving into 2025."

The White Lotus Season 3 renewal came in November 2022, with series creator Mike White speaking out at the time. "There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus," White said in a statement on the renewal. White wrote and directed all Season 1 and 2 episodes, and serves as an executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.