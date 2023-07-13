'The Rookie' Earns ABC's Only Scripted Drama Emmy Nomination

Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards have been announced, and The Rookie is making waves for being the only scripted drama on ABC to receive a nomination. The cop procedural has been nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for stunt coordinator David Scott Rowden Sr. The show has some stiff competition, as it's up against The Boys, FBI: Most Wanted, The Mandalorian, and S.W.A.T.

This marks only the second Emmy nomination for The Rookie, with the first one being in 2020, which was also for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. Even though it is up against some tough competition, it still has the possibility of blowing everyone out of the water, and a win could go either way. Season 5 of the ABC drama has had some intense action sequences and stunts, and there is a reason it is the only drama on the network that is nominated, which definitely says a lot.

The Emmys are not the only thing that fans are going to be worried about and thinking about in the coming months. The fifth season ended on quite the cliffhanger when it was unknown whether or not Aaron had died after being shot, as the episode ended with him coding. Fans were freaking out at the end of the finale, and for good reason, with some even getting flashbacks to Jackson's death at the beginning of Season 4. Due to ABC's strike-proof schedule, The Rookie won't be coming back until at least early 2024, maybe later, so it will be a while until fans find out what happens.

Speaking of the strike, it's possible the Emmys may not even air in September or won't air as normal. Some award shows have been getting postponed or even canceled, while others have been going the unscripted route. It's hard to tell how things will end up for the major awards show, as more details probably won't come out until at least next month, so fans will have to keep an eye out for anything pertaining to the ceremony to see if anything changes.

As for now, though, watch the 75th Emmy Awards on September 18 on Fox to see who takes home an award and to see if The Rookie is one of the winners. All five seasons of the procedural are streaming on Hulu, which will surely keep fans occupied until the awards show airs or until Season 6 is finally here.