'The Rookie' Fans Flip Over Season 5 Finale's Possible Death

The season finale of The Rookie aired last week, and it seemingly killed off rookie officer Aaron Thorsen. The beginning of the episode saw him and Celina get ambushed by a group of creepy people in masks, and Aaron ended up shot. Fast forward to the end of the episode, and he flatlines, with no way of knowing whether he makes it or not. And fans were pretty freaked out over it.

With the sixth season of the ABC cop procedural premiering, who knows when it might be a while until we find out what happens with Aaron, and it could go either way. Following the finale, fans took to social media the only way they knew how and expressed their feelings over the episode, and they were strong.