'The Rookie' Fans Flip Over Season 5 Finale's Possible Death
The season finale of The Rookie aired last week, and it seemingly killed off rookie officer Aaron Thorsen. The beginning of the episode saw him and Celina get ambushed by a group of creepy people in masks, and Aaron ended up shot. Fast forward to the end of the episode, and he flatlines, with no way of knowing whether he makes it or not. And fans were pretty freaked out over it.
With the sixth season of the ABC cop procedural premiering, who knows when it might be a while until we find out what happens with Aaron, and it could go either way. Following the finale, fans took to social media the only way they knew how and expressed their feelings over the episode, and they were strong.
Fans were Not Ready for That Ambush
I honestly wasn't thinking Celina and Aaron would be hurt so quickly in that episode #TheRookie pic.twitter.com/8uyRGMYJYf— I Watch Too Much TV (@Annie_Mo210) May 3, 2023
One fan stated, "I didn't realize the scene with Aaron and Celina being attacked was first. Not ready." Another fan expressed, "I can't believe Aaron was shot and Celina was hit in the head!!"
If Aaron is Killed, Some 'The Rookie' Fans are Done
If Aaron is dead— Cora J Collins (@CoraJCollins6) May 7, 2023
I quit the rookie #TheRookie
"#TheRookie if you kill Aaron that's it. Jackson was overboard...not this as well," one fan pointed out. Another pleaded, "Aaron has got to survive."
Others are Comparing Aaron to Jackson
#TheRookie 😭😭 First Jackson and now Aaron? Really!?— uncommon_name (@lesyeuxjay) May 5, 2023
"When you repeatedly have to pause #TheRookieABC #TheRookie so you can ugly cry," one fan wrote. "because it's giving a lot of Jackson flashbacks and you still haven't emotionally recovered from that."
The Aaron/Jackson Parallels are Heartbreakingly Similar
I KNOW they do not expect us to wait till the fall to find out if Aaron is okay?!? They better not do like when Jackson went missing. #TheRookie— Lisa (@booklover0924) May 4, 2023
One fan admitted, "can't go through another loss like Jackson…I'm still messed up about that." Another said, "Sarg saying he can't lose another … felt that .. we still int recover from Jackson."
'The Rookie' Fans Do Not Want Aaron to Die
Aaron better not die, that’ll be yet another black cop killed off this show, still miss Jackson 🥺 #therookie— NeaBo0 💜 (@NEArlyiLLEGAL) May 4, 2023
"Aaron better not die," one fan said. "AARON DON'T DIE!!!" another hoped.
Overall, 'The Rookie' Fans are Nervous for Season 6
#therookie season final was BRUTAL, I was terrified from beginning to end and I'm so scared for Aaron 😭 this new villain and the way he did things is terrifying, this show is stepping into its dark era and I want season 6 right now— rózsaszín szívecske (@myboredghost) May 3, 2023
"It might be a stretch… but i really think that it #therookie was ACTUALLY gonna kill off Aaron in the premiere next season, they'd work a little harder to not make it copy paste exactly the same way Jackson died," one fan pointed out. "The last episode of @therookie was intense!! I hope Aaron pulls through next season, I can't have another character die," another wrote.