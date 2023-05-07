'The Rookie' Character Seemingly Killed off in Season 5 Finale's Final Moments

The Season 5 finale of The Rookie aired earlier this week, and it was an intense hour from start to finish, as the episode ended on a cliffhanger and seemingly killed rookie officer Aaron Thorsen. At the beginning of the episode, Aaron and Celina are ambushed by guys in creepy masks, and Aaron is shot. The department spends the entire time trying to figure out who is targeting them while also trying to crack a riddle that one of the guys told Celina. The episode ended on a Code Blue coming from Aaron's room.

Throughout the episode, it was very clear that everyone was obviously very worried for Aaron as they tried their hardest to take down this group of people who were also after them. However, it was hard to not point out that what happened to Aaron was bringing up the past and what happened to Jackson back in the Season 3 finale/the Season 4 premiere when he was kidnapped along with Lopez and he was killed.

This episode definitely brought back those feelings, and honestly, things could really go either way for Aaron. It would be highly disappointing and heartbreaking if they decide to kill him off, not only because we'd have another rookie death, but Aaron has come so far since joining Mid-Wilshire and only being known as the famous TikToker who was accused of murdering his roommate in Paris while studying abroad.

Luckily since The Rookie is renewed for Season 6, fans will find out what happened with Aaron at some point, but because of the writers' strike, there's no telling how long the wait will be. It is going to be grueling waiting to find out what happens to Aaron, as there is no way to tell if he is going to survive or if he is going to be killed off. The good thing about the long wait is that fans do have time to prepare themselves for the worst, and even if he does survive, the aftermath of his injury is likely going to affect him in the long run.

Hopefully, Aaron Thorsen will live to become a full-fledged police officer after working so hard at it, but at least that cliffhanger will be enough to keep fans going until Season 6 of The Rookie premieres, whenever that may be. Just in case, though, fans may want to prepare to have some tissues with them when the series comes back.