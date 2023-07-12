Emmy Awards Nominations 2023: See the Full List

The nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday in a livestream by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the event with Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma. The livestream was shown on Emmys.com, and the main ceremony will be held on Sept. 18 on Fox.

Before the main ceremony airs on Fox, the Television Academy will host the Creative Arts Emmys from Sept. 9-10. The four major networks — Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC — take turns broadcasting the Emmys, and the last time Fox had the event was in 2019. The ceremony normally airs on Sunday, but whenever NBC has it, the event will air on Monday so it won't interfere with Sunday Night Football.

According to Emmys.com, there were more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year's nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history. "We are thrilled with the historic level of participation from our voting members this Emmy season," Scherma said. "As we approach the remarkable milestone of the Emmy's 75th anniversary, the Academy is more appreciative than ever of another year of extraordinary content. We are honored to recognize those who have elevated the world's favorite global medium."

Read on for the full list of 2023 Emmy nominees in the main categories, and check back in September for coverage of the winners and the live telecast.