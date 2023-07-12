Emmy Awards Nominations 2023: See the Full List

By Brian Jones

The nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday in a livestream by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the event with Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma. The livestream was shown on Emmys.com, and the main ceremony will be held on Sept. 18 on Fox.

Before the main ceremony airs on Fox, the Television Academy will host the Creative Arts Emmys from Sept. 9-10. The four major networks — Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC — take turns broadcasting the Emmys, and the last time Fox had the event was in 2019. The ceremony normally airs on Sunday, but whenever NBC has it, the event will air on Monday so it won't interfere with Sunday Night Football. 

According to Emmys.com, there were more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year's nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history. "We are thrilled with the historic level of participation from our voting members this Emmy season," Scherma said. "As we approach the remarkable milestone of the Emmy's 75th anniversary, the Academy is more appreciative than ever of another year of extraordinary content. We are honored to recognize those who have elevated the world's favorite global medium." 

Read on for the full list of 2023 Emmy nominees in the main categories, and check back in September for coverage of the winners and the live telecast.  

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

