50th Daytime Emmy Awards Postponed Amid Writers' Strike

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards has officially been postponed, amid the WGA writers' strike. The event was to be held in person at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 16. It would have aired on CBS, while simultaneously streaming on Paramount+. However, TV Line reports that the ceremony is being put on hold.

"The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16, on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike," Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a statement. "In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date." At this time, no rescheduled date has been announced.

The Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2 and currently has no end date. The organization represents more than 11,000 Hollywood TV and movie writers. The strike was the result of the WGA not reaching an acceptable agreement after six weeks of wage negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the negotiating committee wrote in a letter to members, per VOX. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing."

The Daytime Emmys ceremony is not the only awards show to be postponed due to the strike. Deadline reports that the 2023 Peabody Awards — which had been set for June 11 in Los Angeles — will not go on as originally planned. Notably, it has been four years since the awards show's last in-person ceremony, back in 2019.

"As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting and streaming media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year's Peabody Award winners find themselves in," the Peabody organization said in a statement. "Due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide, we have decided to cancel the 83rd annual Peabody Awards ceremony that was set to take place on June 11 in Los Angeles. Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year's 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated."